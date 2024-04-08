Maroon 5 teaming with Maren Morris for brief summer tour

Maroon 5 has scheduled a brief tour as a warmup to their two festival appearances this July.

The band is headlining Milwaukee's Summerfest on July 5 and the Ottawa Bluesfest on July 7. Ahead of that, they'll be performing in a variety of North American cities, starting June 21 in Clarkston, Michigan. Maren Morris will open all but one show.

Other cities the group will visit include Toronto, Canada; Long Island, New York; Holmdel, New Jersey; Charlotte, North Carolina; Springfield, Massachusetts; and Noblesville, Indiana.

Tickets for all dates go on sale April 13 at 10 a.m. Visit Maroon5.com for all ticket info.

Before those tour dates begin, Maroon 5 will resume their Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on May 17. They'll be there through June 1.

