Maroon 5 teases 'new frontwoman'

It appears as though Adam Levine may be giving up the spotlight -- temporarily.

On Instagram Wednesday, he wrote, "Maroon 5 has a new front WOMAN…," and revealed that the video for their new song "All Night" would be arriving at midnight Friday.

The post features clips of Adam playing the saxophone on the set of the video as the rest of the band members play in the background. The person with the microphone, however, is a brunette woman in a skintight red dress, red heels and a red hat. Since the woman's face is obscured, you can't tell who it is.

However, considering that Adam's wife Behati Prinsloo just happens to be a beautiful model who's already appeared in two previous Maroon 5 videos -- "Girls Like You" and "Middle Ground" -- it's possible that she's the mystery singer.

Even though Adam is shown playing the sax in the video, the part on the song was actually played by his father, Fred Levine.

"All Night" is from Maroon 5's upcoming album Love Is Like, which is due out on Aug. 15.

