Matt Damon & John Mayer randomly pop up in new Jack Harlow/Doja Cat video 'Just Us'

Jack Harlow and Doja Cat should be the stars in their new video for "Just Us," but there a couple of other famous faces taking the focus away from them.

The video shows Jack and Doja in a restaurant, getting flirty with each other in the dining room and in the kitchen area. "You might be something that isn’t quite but slightly resembles wifey," Jack raps. "Ima need this nightly." Doja responds, "You a softy/ marshmallows and black coffee ... /my back blown cuz you blew it off me."

But while the two are turning up the heat, it's hard to focus because random celebrities are seen in the restaurant. John Mayer is sitting at a table, Matt Damon is getting a drink from the bar and Succession actor Nicholas Braun is sitting in a booth with Jack. Fans also spotted PinkPantheress, sportscaster Taylor Rooks and indie pop artist Malcolm Todd in the clip.

Damon's presence can probably be explained by the fact that Jack co-starred with him in the Apple TV+ movie The Instigators. As for the rest, who knows?

"Just Us" is the follow-up to Jack's previous single "Set You Free." Doja, meanwhile, is on the chart right now with "Born Again," her collab with LISA and RAYE. As previously reported, Jack told Doja that he loved her during a 2020 Instagram Live, during which he also copped to having had a crush on her "for months."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

