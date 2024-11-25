Megan Trainor announces she's getting a boob job: 'I have wanted this my whole life'

By now you should know that nothing is off-limits when it comes to what Meghan Trainor chooses to share with her fans.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Workin' On Upgrades, she announces, "I am getting a boob job!" She explains that after her two pregnancies, "I have ... like, saggy sacks as boobs." She says that the current state of her bosom is making it difficult for her to look good in her onstage outfits.

"What's really difficult is trying on all these amazing outfits for tour and for shows coming up. I have to wear the most supportive bras, and it could ruin the outfit," she says. She notes that she's been wanting to have this particular procedure "for years." Her brother Ryan, who's on the podcast with her, confirmed, "Yeah, you've said this since you were like 16 years old, so this is not a new thing."

“I have wanted this my whole life," Meghan continued. "So I'm going to have boobies that don't look at the floor and it's going to be huge ... for my confidence."

“I'm just getting a lift. Maybe a little implant just so they're like, ‘We are boobs,’ ‘cause right now, they are not," she added. "But I love them, love my body, and I’ve been wanting this for years.”

Her husband, Daryl Sabara, also on the podcast, chimed in on how Meghan's doctor told them to "look at a lot of boobs" online and tell him which ones are their favorites.

"Imagine boob jobs back in the day," Daryl noted. "I think it's a luxury now. You can just go online. Before, it was like, what? Like a catalog?"

