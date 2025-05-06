Meghan Trainor says she wants to have more kids because she's 'not tired enough'

By Andrea Dresdale

With two young children, a husband and four dogs, Meghan Trainor has her hands full. But she's eager to take on even more challenges — or, as she puts it, "things that scare me."

Asked about her goals for the rest of the year, Meghan told Reader's Digest, "I'd like to do a little acting. I think that would be fun — doing things that scare me. I gotta make new dreams, because I could do it. I could do anything, especially when you have a C-section and you live and survive, you're like: Nothing can stop me — I can do it all."

After doing the thing that scares her, Meghan says, "Then I want to make more babies. As crazy as that is, I want more children because I’m not tired enough. You know, bring it on."

On top of all that, Meghan says she's ready to be "No. 1 supportive wife" as her husband, Daryl Sabara, returns to acting. Plus, she says, she's in the middle of writing a new album.

Meghan also notes that she's been inspired musically by Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan — specifically by the fact that when they do concerts, they use a full band.

"I’m so inspired by all these amazing women taking over and just running the game, and I want to bring an instrument, man. I want to bring the band back," she says. "It’s been me and my [backing] track and dancers for a minute, so I think I want to bring the band back."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

