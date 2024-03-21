Meghan Trainor says she's prepping for tour like she's "training for the Olympics"

Meghan Trainor recently announced her first tour in years, and she says she now has to focus on getting herself ready for the day it kicks off in September.

"I already told my household. I was like, 'I am training for the Olympics, okay?'" Meghan told People following a New York City performance. The mother of two continued, "I want to train and eat clean, and feel good when I'm dancing and singing. I don't wanna be so winded, because right now, I'm winded."

The Timeless tour will support Meghan's upcoming album of the same name, which is coming out on June 14, her husband Daryl Sabara's birthday. "How cool is that?" the actor told People.

The "All About that Bass" singer says the new album has "the most self-love, pop bangers ever on one album” and teases what fans can expect on the tour. "We're going to play the hits and we're going to splash in this new album and splash in all of the [previous] albums," she said. "I got five now!"

And albums aren't the only thing she plans to release.

"We're gonna have two more kids," she told People. She and Daryl are already parents to Riley, 3, and Barry, who was born in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.