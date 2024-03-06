Meghan Trainor's dream collaboration is finally coming on March 14

If you're a Meghan Trainor fan, you might know that she's quite a T-Pain fan. And if you don't, she's just posted a montage of herself raving about the artist who popularized Auto-Tune -- by way of revealing that the two are finally going to collaborate.

In the montage of clips, where she discusses how much she loves T-Pain and performs his song "Booty Wurk" on a 2020 episode of The Tonight Show, she says to an interviewer, "We're gonna write the best song ever someday."

Cut to video labeled "Someday," showing Meghan screaming and jumping up and down in the studio and hugging the "Buy U a Drank" artist. The video ends with the announcement that their collab, "Been Like This," will arrive March 14 at 9 a.m. ET.

She captioned the video, "WHEN THAT 'SOMEDAY' IS MARCH 14TH!!"

Last year, when she was pregnant with her second child, Barry, Meghan told ET Canada that she wanted to have a T-Pain-only playlist during the birth, featuring "I'm Sprung," "Buy U a Drank" and "Booty Wurk."

