Michael Bublé tries to put a hit on Jason Derulo in new "Spicy Margarita" video

By Andrea Dresdale

Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé released their unexpected collaboration, "Spicy Margarita" earlier this year. Now, we finally have the video for the clip, and there's a lot going on.

The video was shot at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, where Jason's residency will take place starting May 17. In it, he plays a guy who does grunt work backstage at the club, while Michael plays a singer who mocks Jason for his past attempts to be a dancer and orders him to hold the door open for him.

But when Michael hits the stage, Jason steals a tux and sneaks out front, where he dances and sings along to the song with Michael. At one point, a sexy woman comes up to him, appears to steal his keys and then runs out the door with a small silver case — the same one a member of Michael's crew was carrying when they came into the club.

Onstage, an angry Michael makes a throat-slitting gesture to one of his boys, who approaches Jason with a knife. More dancing ensues, and then we get a "To Be Continued" message. No word on when that part of the story will arrive.

