Michael Kors is begging to dress Miley Cyrus "as naked as possible"

Miley Cyrus has worn any number of top designer names throughout her career, but one designer she's never worn is dying to put her in something, um, extremely revealing.

Michael Kors tells Variety, "Miley Cyrus has never worn Michael Kors! I just I love her. I love her talent. I love her energy. Miley, Come on down!"

Kors says he likes Miley's recent glam moment at the Grammys, when she performed "Flowers" wearing a 2002 Bob Mackie gown that showed lots of skin. However, Kors says he'd like to take it a step further.

"I thought she rocked Bob Mackie like nobody’s business, so I need to get her as sexy and naked as possible," the designer says.

Miley recently told W magazine of her Grammys performance, "My 12-year-old self got to come out and play, while my 31-year-old self was in Bob Mackie with big hair."

And while she may have looked super-confident onstage that night, Miley revealed to W, "I really wanted 'Flowers' to be a celebration of ­bravery, because I perform out of fear ... anyone who's ever put themselves in a position to be observed or judged is brave. It doesn't matter if it's eight or eight million people—that fear is there."

"[So] before I went onstage, right as that curtain was about to lift, I was screaming at the top of my lungs, 'I am free!'” she recalled. "When I was 20 or 21, it might have sounded more like, 'I don’t give a f*** what people think. I’m just being me.'”

