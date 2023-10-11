Miley Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray, remarries two months after her mom tied the knot again

Two months ago, Miley Cyrus served as the maid of honor when her mom, Tish Cyrus, married actor Dominic Purcell. Now she's gained another stepparent: Her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, walked down the aisle on October 10.

On Instagram, Billy Ray, 62, posted photos of his wedding to singer Firerose, 34. "10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined," he captioned the photos.

"For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!" he concluded.

Billy Ray and Firerose have released several collaborative singles. When they performed on Good Morning America in August, Billy Ray said that he and Firerose go together like "peanut butter and jelly."

No word on whether or not Miley attended the wedding ... or if she brought "Flowers."

