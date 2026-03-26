Miley Cyrus to receive Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award during 'RuPaul's Drag Race' finale

Miley Cyrus is already a Disney Legend — now she's about to become a Drag Race legend, too.

During the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race season 18, RuPaul will honor Miley with the Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award, which was established in 2023. It has previously been presented to designer Bob Mackie, Liza Minnelli and horror icon Elvira.

During the grand finale, the top queens will lip-synch for the crown and a grand prize of $200,000 to Miley's song "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," from Miley's most recent album, Something Beautiful.

The episode is set to air April 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

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