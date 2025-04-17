Miley Cyrus reveals the 'muse' who inspired her song 'End of the World'

By Andrea Dresdale

As promised, Miley Cyrus has released a video showing her performing her new single "End of the World" live at LA's Chateau Marmont last year, as part of her appearance on the Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Before she begins the stripped-down, intimate performance, Miley says, "This song, I wrote for the woman sitting next to the man that I don't know, David Letterman. This is for my mom."

As the music starts, the crowd starts chanting, "Tish, Tish, Tish," referring to Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus.

Miley wrote on Instagram, "This moment at Chateau Marmont was never meant to be shared, it was just for us in the room. Grateful that David Letterman's crew captured this performance of 'End Of The World.'"

"The secret of a song before it’s released is such a sacred time," she continued. "I am honored today to have it out in the world hopefully bringing some joy, but on this night I was singing only to the person I wrote it for. My muse, my mom."

"End of the World" is from Miley's upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful, which arrives May 30. The film she made to accompany the project will premiere in June at New York's Tribeca Festival.

In other Miley news, rapper Lil Wayne tells Rolling Stone that she's one of the artists he collaborated with on his upcoming album, Tha Carter VI, as is Billie Eilish.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

