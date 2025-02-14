Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter confirmed as performers on 'SNL50' anniversary special on Feb. 16

NBC Universal
By Andrea Dresdale

Friday night at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Miley Cyrus is scheduled to perform at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, which is streaming live on Peacock. But it turns out she'll be pulling double duty this weekend.

Miley was scheduled to appear on SNL50: The Anniversary Special, which is airing live on NBC Feb. 16, but it wasn't clear what she was going to do on the special. Now, SNL has confirmed that she's going to sing, and so, by the way, is Sabrina Carpenter. She, too, was scheduled to appear, but we didn't know in what capacity.

Other musical performances on the show will come from rock legends Paul McCartney and Paul Simon, rapper Lil Wayne, alt-rocker Brittany Howard and The Roots. The three-hour special starts at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday and also features appearances by dozens of other guests and past and present cast members, from Kim Kardashian, Adam Sandler and Adam Driver, to Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell and Tom Hanks, to Robert De Niro, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy and Tina Fey.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

