Miley Cyrus says dad Billy Ray Cyrus smoked pot on 'Hannah Montana' set

Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty Images
By Andrea Tuccillo

Miley Cyrus appeared on her mom Tish Cyrus-Purcell and sister Brandi CyrusSorry We're Cyrus podcast and exposed her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, for smoking pot while shooting Hannah Montana.

During a Q&A session, Tish asked, "What's a core memory from the Hannah Montana days that still makes you laugh?"

“Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it,” Miley replied. "It's hilarious. He wasn't sharing because mom wasn't toking yet."
Tish, who divorced Billy in 2022, says she remembers getting reports of Billy smoking pot but refused to believe it at the time.
“I was saying, ‘Absolutely not, he would never do that,’” she says.
Miley starred on the Disney Channel show along with her dad from 2006 to 2011.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!