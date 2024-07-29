Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez "intermittently" got along in their Disney days, says costar

While Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus are totally cool with each other now, back in their Disney Channel days that wasn't always the case. That's according to one of Selena's Wizards of Waverly Place costars, Jennifer Stone, who played Harper on the series.

In the newest episode of Wizards of Waverly Pod, in which Stone and fellow Waverly alum David DeLuise rewatch the series, the two discuss a 2009 episode that was a crossover between Wizards, Hannah Montana and The Suite Life on Deck. As DeLuise noted that Selena and Miley's characters didn't share any scenes in the three-part event, he forced Stone to "spill" about what she knew about that.

Stone said of the two actresses, who were teens at the time, "They intermittently got along. I mean, come on. It was like high school. Like, they both dated Nick [Jonas] ... I think Miley dated him first and then Selena dated him, and then it was, it was just messy high school nonsense."

“They're fine now. They're all good now,” Stone continued. “But, yeah, it was high school, just, BS.”

Miley and Nick dated between 2006 and 2007, and Selena and Nick dated in 2008, broke up in 2009, got back together in 2010 and then broke up for good. Miley and Selena are supportive of each other now, though. In fact, when they released songs on the same day last year, they cross-promoted each other's music with cute Disney Channel throwback footage.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.