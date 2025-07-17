Miley Cyrus struts through Hollywood in 'Walk of Fame' video

Miley Cyrus has debuted the new video for her Something Beautiful track "Walk of Fame."

In the clip, out Thursday, the singer sports a silver mini dress and high-heeled boots as she steps out onto Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. She struts, dances and writhes on the stars that line the streets as she sings, “I walk the concrete like it’s a stage.”

Miley is set to receive her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the coming year.

“To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream,” she wrote on social media after the honor was announced. “This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you.”

Something Beautiful was released May 30, with the visual companion to the album debuting on Disney+ and Hulu July 16.

