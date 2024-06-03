Miley Cyrus talks overdue Grammy recognition, texting with Beyoncé, working out in heels

Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy earlier this year, for her smash hit "Flowers," but in the new issue of W, she has a lot to say about why it took so long for the Recording Academy to recognize her.

“No shade, but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?" she asks rhetorically. "I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f*** was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f*** was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself.”

Miley is also proud of "II Most Wanted," her duet with Beyoncé on Bey's Cowboy Carter album. "I wrote that song, like, two and a half years ago ... so when Beyoncé reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship," she explains. "I told her, 'We don't have to get ­country; we are country. We've been country.'"

Miley also reveals that she and Bey text all the time. "I think it's a really cute part of our relationship," she says, adding, "Part of our relationship is the safety between us ... our personas have a relationship, but then we have a relationship. And I love that."

And while Mariah Carey has often joked about working out in heels, Miley tells W that she actually does it.

She adds, "My mantra is, like any athlete, 'Practice how you perform.' So that’s why I practice in my heels ... I train in heels, mostly. I’m interested in feminizing the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly."

