Miley Cyrus releasing 10th anniversary version of 'Bangerz'; Ariana Grande may do the same with her debut

By Andrea Dresdale

Miley Cyrus' album Bangerz — released September 30, 2013 — was a milestone in her career, spinning off her first U.S. #1 hit, "Wrecking Ball," and earning her her first Grammy nomination. For a while, it also turned Miley into the one of the most controversial young female singers since Britney Spears. Who could forget her twerk-tastic MTV VMA performance with Robin Thicke? Now, Miley is celebrating the album's upcoming 10th anniversary with a special vinyl edition.

The Bangerz two-LP set features the original album — including "Wrecking Ball" and the singles "We Can't Stop" and "Adore You" — as well as never-before-seen photos and a bonus track, "23," featuring Mike WiLL Made-ItJuicy J and Wiz Khalifa.

You can preorder the package now. A sea glass colored vinyl version is also available for preorder exclusively at Urban Outfitters.

Speaking of chart-topping female singers who used to appear on cable TV kids' shows, Ariana Grande seems to be teasing a similar release for her 2013 album. Ari's debut, Yours Truly, came out August 30, 2013, and featured the hits "The Way," "Right There" and "Baby I."

On Instagram, Ariana posted a series of photos: two show her in a recording studio, while another is a shot of a  studio control board with the sheet music for three songs from Yours Truly: "Baby I," "Tattooed Heart" and "Daydreamin'."  She captioned it, "almost ten...."

Does this mean Ariana is recording new versions of these three songs for a 10th anniversary release? Stay tuned.

