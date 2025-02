Måneskin frontman Damiano David has announced a new solo single called "Next Summer."

You won't have to wait until next summer to hear it, as the song arrives on Feb. 28. It's available to presave now.

"Next Summer" will mark David's third solo offering, following his 2024 tracks "Silverlines" and "Born with a Broken Heart."

David will launch a U.S. solo headlining tour in November.

