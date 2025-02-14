Måneskin's Damiano David shares video for 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' cover

Måneskin frontman Damiano David has shared a video for his cover of the Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus song "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, finds David performing the track at the Forum Studio in Rome, where late Italian composer Ennio Morricone recorded.

"Whenever I've had an urgent need to cut a song I've always done it at Ennio's studio, so it was nice to go back and shoot this video and spend some proper time there," David says. "It really feels like you're in the presence of an icon there, and especially being in my home of Rome, it always feels very special."

As previously reported, David recorded "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" for the Valentine's Day edition of the Spotify Singles series.

David launched his solo career in 2024 with the singles "Silverlines" and "Born with a Broken Heart." He'll kick off his first solo U.S. tour in November.

