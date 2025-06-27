Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Orlando and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a ranking of the most common languages spoken at home in the Orlando metro area. (Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock/Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Orlando metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#10. Russian

- 8,527 speakers (0.21% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

elxeneize // Shutterstock

#9. German

- 9,956 speakers (0.24% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#8. French

- 13,979 speakers (0.34% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#7. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 15,127 speakers (0.37% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Chinese

- 17,052 speakers (0.42% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#5. Arabic

- 17,924 speakers (0.44% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dong Nhat Huy // Shutterstock

#4. Vietnamese

- 19,212 speakers (0.47% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#3. Portuguese

- 43,815 speakers (1.07% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Vlad Ispas // Shutterstock

#2. Haitian

- 70,400 speakers (1.72% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

- 878,109 speakers (21.49% of population)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!