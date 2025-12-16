Most expensive homes for sale in Deltona

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Deltona listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 105 Saxon Blvd, Deltona
- Price: $985,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,402
- Price per square foot: $289
- Lot size: 6.4 acres
- Days on market: 113 days
#2. 3441 Hickory Creek Rd, Deltona
- Price: $884,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,740
- Price per square foot: $322
- Lot size: 20.4 acres
- Days on market: 229 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 2622 Carolyn St, Deltona
- Price: $846,400
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,610
- Price per square foot: $324
- Lot size: 1.8 acres
- Days on market: 132 days (-$500 price reduction since listing)
#4. 2048 Laredo Dr, Deltona
- Price: $790,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,304
- Price per square foot: $183
- Lot size: 1.5 acres
- Days on market: 235 days (-$9,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 150 Sheryl Dr, Deltona
- Price: $744,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,836
- Price per square foot: $262
- Lot size: 2.5 acres
- Days on market: 42 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 3305 Red Fox Dr, Deltona
- Price: $674,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,350
- Price per square foot: $287
- Lot size: 2.5 acres
- Days on market: 46 days (-$5,001 price reduction since listing)
#7. 3340 Hyder Ave, Deltona
- Price: $656,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,914
- Price per square foot: $225
- Lot size: 3.4 acres
- Days on market: 4 days
#8. 2060 Doyle Rd, Deltona
- Price: $629,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,551
- Price per square foot: $246
- Lot size: 2.5 acres
- Days on market: 63 days
#9. 300 Mitnik Dr, Deltona
- Price: $599,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,700
- Price per square foot: $221
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 195 days (-$40,500 price reduction since listing)
#10. 310 Mitnik Dr, Deltona
- Price: $599,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,700
- Price per square foot: $221
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 46 days
