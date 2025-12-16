Most expensive homes for sale in Miami

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Miami listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 3585 Anchorage Way, Miami

- Price: $115,000,000

- 13 bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,855

- Price per square foot: $9,700

- Lot size: 4.1 acres

- Days on market: 39 days

#2. 300 Biscayne Blvd Way Apt 6301, Miami

- Price: $59,000,000

- 7 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 19,868

- Price per square foot: $2,969

- Days on market: 461 days

#3. 300 S Biscayne Blvd Unit 6301, Miami

- Price: $59,000,000

- 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 19,868

- Price per square foot: $2,969

- Days on market: 993 days

#4. 1236 S Venetian Way, Miami

- Price: $56,000,000

- 8 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 17,330

- Price per square foot: $3,231

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 575 days (-$4,000,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 300 N Biscayne Blvd Ph 6, Miami

- Price: $50,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,454

- Price per square foot: $20,374

- Days on market: 741 days

#6. 300 N Biscayne Blvd Unit Ph, Miami

- Price: $50,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 12,302

- Price per square foot: $4,064

- Days on market: 461 days

#7. 1420 S Miami Ave Ph 3, Miami

- Price: $33,850,900

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,144

- Price per square foot: $5,509

- Days on market: 70 days

#8. 300 Biscayne Blvd Way Ph 5701, Miami

- Price: $32,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,958

- Price per square foot: $3,263

- Days on market: 278 days (-$2,500,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 99 SE 5th St Unit UPH7201, Miami

- Price: $31,760,000

- 5 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 9,074

- Price per square foot: $3,500

- Days on market: 27 days

#10. 3305 S Moorings Way, Miami

- Price: $31,000,000

- 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 14,720

- Price per square foot: $2,105

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 104 days

