Most expensive homes for sale in Palm Bay

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Palm Bay listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 4236 Hield Rd NW, Palm Bay

- Price: $3,499,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,761

- Price per square foot: $450

- Lot size: 18.1 acres

- Days on market: 13 days

#2. 704 Osmosis Dr SW, Palm Bay

- Price: $2,300,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,793

- Price per square foot: $823

- Lot size: 2.7 acres

- Days on market: 124 days

#3. 1313 Worth Ct NE, Palm Bay

- Price: $1,259,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,419

- Price per square foot: $520

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 119 days (-$1,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 207 Brightwater Dr SE, Palm Bay

- Price: $1,200,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,176

- Price per square foot: $287

- Lot size: 1.3 acres

- Days on market: 123 days

#5. 2141 Madden Ave SW, Palm Bay

- Price: $1,199,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,943

- Price per square foot: $407

- Lot size: 4.2 acres

- Days on market: 148 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 300 Pinto Ln, Palm Bay

- Price: $1,198,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,529

- Price per square foot: $339

- Lot size: 2.6 acres

- Days on market: 172 days

#7. 515 Grant Rd, Palm Bay

- Price: $1,184,750

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,502

- Price per square foot: $338

- Lot size: 13.5 acres

- Days on market: 92 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 9225 Private Ln, Palm Bay

- Price: $1,150,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,745

- Price per square foot: $659

- Lot size: 9.7 acres

- Days on market: 40 days

#9. 1855 Plantation Cir SE, Palm Bay

- Price: $950,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,174

- Price per square foot: $153

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 131 days (-$145,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 4955 Dixie Hwy NE Unit 801, Palm Bay

- Price: $949,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,748

- Price per square foot: $253

- Days on market: 39 days

