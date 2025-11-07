The most expensive neighborhoods in Homosassa Springs

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Olympia, WA.

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Homosassa Springs metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Oak Village at Sugarmill Woods (Sugarmill Woods, FL)

Median sale price

: $377,500 |

Median days on market

: 69 days

11 Asters Ct, Homosassa, FL 34446

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,225

- See 11 Asters Ct, Homosassa, FL 34446 on Redfin.com

14 Petunias Ct, Homosassa, FL 34446

- List price: $334,450

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,265

- See 14 Petunias Ct, Homosassa, FL 34446 on Redfin.com

17 Tall Marigolds Ct, Homosassa, FL 34446

- List price: $389,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,169

- See 17 Tall Marigolds Ct, Homosassa, FL 34446 on Redfin.com

41 Bells Of Ireland Ct, Homosassa, FL 34446

- List price: $369,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,092

- See 41 Bells Of Ireland Ct, Homosassa, FL 34446 on Redfin.com

#2. Cypress Village at Sugarmill Woods (Sugarmill Woods, FL)

Median sale price

: $346,000 |

Median days on market

: 136 days

11 Bigleaf Ct, Homosassa, FL 34446

- List price: $335,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,990

- See 11 Bigleaf Ct, Homosassa, FL 34446 on Redfin.com

11 Sycamore Ct W, Homosassa, FL 34446

- List price: $353,800

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,466

- See 11 Sycamore Ct W, Homosassa, FL 34446 on Redfin.com

51 Golfview Dr, Homosassa, FL 34446

- List price: $229,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,471

- See 51 Golfview Dr, Homosassa, FL 34446 on Redfin.com

83 Golfview Dr, Homosassa, FL 34446

- List price: $209,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,450

- See 83 Golfview Dr, Homosassa, FL 34446 on Redfin.com

#3. Crystal Oaks (Homosassa Springs, FL)

Median sale price

: $315,000 |

Median days on market

: 98 days

5072 W Kristina Loop, Lecanto, FL 34461

- List price: $229,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,236

- See 5072 W Kristina Loop, Lecanto, FL 34461 on Redfin.com

5317 W Tortuga Loop, Lecanto, FL 34461

- List price: $379,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,808

- See 5317 W Tortuga Loop, Lecanto, FL 34461 on Redfin.com

5332 W Westchase Loop, Lecanto, FL 34461

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,750

- See 5332 W Westchase Loop, Lecanto, FL 34461 on Redfin.com

5694 W Hunters Ridge Cir, Lecanto, FL 34461

- List price: $269,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,634

- See 5694 W Hunters Ridge Cir, Lecanto, FL 34461 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.