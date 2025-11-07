The most expensive neighborhoods in Miami

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Longview, WA.

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Miami metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Sunset Harbour (Miami Beach, FL)

Median sale price

: $3,046,875 |

Median days on market

: 104 days

1800 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

- List price: $3,450,100

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,660

- See 1800 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139 on Redfin.com

1800 Sunset Harbour Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

- List price: $1,395,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,140

- See 1800 Sunset Harbour Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139 on Redfin.com

1900 Sunset Harbour Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

- List price: $825,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,270

- See 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139 on Redfin.com

1900 Sunset Harbour Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

- List price: $1,995,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,930

- See 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139 on Redfin.com

#2. Bayshore (Miami Beach, FL)

Median sale price

: $2,835,938 |

Median days on market

: 119 days

1415 20Th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

- List price: $2,579,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,790

- See 1415 20Th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139 on Redfin.com

1833 W 24Th St, Miami Beach, FL 33140

- List price: $18,750,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 7.5 | Square feet: 6,688

- See 1833 W 24Th St, Miami Beach, FL 33140 on Redfin.com

1900 Sunset Harbour Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

- List price: $1,995,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,930

- See 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139 on Redfin.com

2858 Pine Tree Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,128

- See 2858 Pine Tree Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140 on Redfin.com

#3. South Grove (Miami, FL)

Median sale price

: $2,774,000 |

Median days on market

: 139 days

3720 Poinciana Ave, Miami, FL 33133

- List price: $10,999,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 7.5 | Square feet: 3,798

- See 3720 Poinciana Ave, Miami, FL 33133 on Redfin.com

3730 Kumquat Ave, Miami, FL 33133

- List price: $1,999,999

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,961

- See 3730 Kumquat Ave, Miami, FL 33133 on Redfin.com

4040 Kiaora St, Miami, FL 33133

- List price: $24,900,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 7.5 | Square feet: 8,833

- See 4040 Kiaora St, Miami, FL 33133 on Redfin.com

4090 Hardie Ave, Miami, FL 33133

- List price: $5,950,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 4,366

- See 4090 Hardie Ave, Miami, FL 33133 on Redfin.com

#4. Nautilus (Miami Beach, FL)

Median sale price

: $2,526,000 |

Median days on market

: 141 days

427 W 43Rd St, Miami Beach, FL 33140

- List price: $1,795,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,900

- See 427 W 43Rd St, Miami Beach, FL 33140 on Redfin.com

4445 N Michigan Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

- List price: $3,900,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,852

- See 4445 N Michigan Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140 on Redfin.com

4701 N Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

- List price: $5,750,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,896

- See 4701 N Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140 on Redfin.com

4701 N Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

- List price: $3,499,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,085

- See 4701 N Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140 on Redfin.com

#5. La Gorce (Miami Beach, FL)

Median sale price

: $2,500,000 |

Median days on market

: 93 days

211 Water Way, Miami Beach, FL 33141

- List price: $3,400,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,771

- See 211 Water Way, Miami Beach, FL 33141 on Redfin.com

5237 Lagorce Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140

- List price: $4,747,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,846

- See 5237 Lagorce Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140 on Redfin.com

528 Lakeview Ct, Miami Beach, FL 33140

- List price: $15,800,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 7.5 | Square feet: 5,406

- See 528 Lakeview Ct, Miami Beach, FL 33140 on Redfin.com

6350 Pinetree Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33141

- List price: $3,850,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,495

- See 6350 Pinetree Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33141 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.