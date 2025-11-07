The most expensive neighborhoods in Palm Bay

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Palm Bay metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Brisbane at Suntree (Melbourne, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,045,500 |

Median days on market

: 48 days

3882 Durksly Dr, Melbourne, FL 32940

- List price: $879,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,558

4071 Durksly Dr, Melbourne, FL 32940

- List price: $1,450,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,272

4117 Melrose Ct, Melbourne, FL 32940

- List price: $869,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,703

4180 Stoney Point Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940

- List price: $725,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,660

#2. Villages of North Solerno (Viera West, FL)

Median sale price

: $749,750 |

Median days on market

: 67 days

3374 Sedge Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955

- List price: $369,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,390

3611 Gatlin Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955

- List price: $839,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,550

6017 Indigo Crossing Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955

- List price: $489,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,911

#3. Historic Cocoa Village (Cocoa, FL)

Median sale price

: $723,950 |

Median days on market

: 160 days

102 Riverside Dr, Cocoa, FL 32922

- List price: $515,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,616

104 Riverside Dr, Cocoa, FL 32922

- List price: $519,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,479

215 First Light Cir, Cocoa, FL 32922

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,020

220 First Light Cir, Cocoa, FL 32922

- List price: $569,800

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,020

#4. Valkaria, FL (Grant)

Median sale price

: $720,000 |

Median days on market

: 122 days

235 Loggerhead Dr, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951

- List price: $995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,935

241 Woody Cir, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951

- List price: $797,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,329

5240 Highway A1A, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951

- List price: $949,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,205

5585 Cord Grass Ln, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951

- List price: $424,989

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,033

#5. Windover Farms (Melbourne, FL)

Median sale price

: $707,500 |

Median days on market

: 125 days

4356 Davidia Dr, Melbourne, FL 32934

- List price: $895,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,303

4362 Ligustrum Dr, Melbourne, FL 32934

- List price: $1,075,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,883

4540 Canard Rd, Melbourne, FL 32934

- List price: $735,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,497

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.