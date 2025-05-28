Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'The President's Son'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lucius Quinn (lead, male, 18-26)

--- Liz Hale (lead, female, 18-26)

--- Baron Hunter (supporting, male, 18-26)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Circle in the Sky'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Henry'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Samantha (lead, female, 25-55)

--- Factory Farm Lawyer Merrick (lead, male, 35-65)

--- Ingrid (supporting, female, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Santa Monica, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Starfish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Fortune of Bay'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Isabella Kingsley (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Mike Monroe (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Newport Beach, California; Los Angeles, California; Laguna Beach, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Saturn's Harvest'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 18-40)

--- Bob Smith (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'NEA'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Mia (lead, female, 22-28)

--- Parker Randell (lead, male, 25-30)

--- Selina (supporting, female, 22-26)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Long Island City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Americatronic!'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Carmen King (lead, female, 20-35)

--- Ian Reily (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Charlotte Reynolds (lead, 19-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Electric Love'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lucy (lead, female, 17-18)

--- James (lead, male, 17-18)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Ten Will'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ten Will (lead, male, 30-65)

--- Lillian Hutchinson (supporting, female, 30-65)

--- Gena (supporting, female, 4-12)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Seam'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Heather (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Isaac (lead, male, 21-28)

--- Ben (lead, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: Princeton Junction, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Walkaround'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Molly (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Love & Bones: A Broadway Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mia Magnolia (lead, female, 20-29)

--- Saint Youngblood (lead, 20-29)

--- Logan Pierre (lead, male, 29-39)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Small Indie Romantic Comedy'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenny (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Brian (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Paul (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'He Named Him Adam'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hal Stephens (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Raynell (supporting, female, 28-32)

--- Pastor Mark (Cameo) (supporting, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $108

- Casting locations: Burbank, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Hollywood, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Victory Is In Hand'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Parker (supporting, male, 21-30)

--- Fiona Letts (supporting, female, 21-30)

--- Hadley Robinson (supporting, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Don't Miss Me When I'm Gone'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Daisy Evans (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Owen Gray (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Caleb Miller (lead, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $88

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.