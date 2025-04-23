Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'The Morgan Brother' Comedy Skits'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Girlfriend (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Skit Girl (models, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Chronicles of Molly Reins' Dream Sequence'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- The Two Heralds (day player, 6-10)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Caught'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mark (lead, male, 20-40)

--- Brittany (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Booze Hound'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Andy (lead, male, 35-60)

--- Elaine (lead, female, 35-60)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'At Will'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- James (lead, male, 21-31)

--- Mr. Calloway (lead, male, 45-65)

--- The Executive Assistant (supporting, female, 21-31)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Cold Ground'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Alice (lead, 30-40)

--- Dr. Simmons (day player, 40-69)

--- Steve (lead, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Wastelands'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nina (day player, female, 23-30)

--- Liz (supporting, female, 23-33)

--- Detective Byron (supporting, female, 38-55)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Skull'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Elena (lead, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Love & Sacrifice'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Friend #1 Of The Wife (lead, 25-45)

--- Wife (lead, female, 30-45)

--- kevin (lead, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Lakeland, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.