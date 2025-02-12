Movies and TV shows casting in Tampa

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Tampa, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'1972'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lisa Warchavsky (supporting, female, 18-20)

--- Darla Thompson (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Violetta Aka Viv Cienfuegos (lead, female, 18-23)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A View to Die For'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daniel (supporting, male, 21-30)

--- Ann (lead, female, 30-45)

--- Tom (supporting, male, 40-55)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Mob Mentality Series - SAG Signatory'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Waiter/Waitress (Small Speaking Role) (day player, female, male, 30-50)

--- Detective (Small Speaking Role) (day player, male, 30-40)

--- Body Guard (Small Speaking Role) (background extra, male, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Tampa Bay Based Production Company'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Director (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Live Play Bingo,' Live On Camera Host - East Coast'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- On-Camera Hosts - East Coast (lead, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Portrait'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Artist (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Father (supporting, male, 38-60)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Asherah: The TV Series' Pilot'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Gabriel (supporting, female, 12-14)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Naples, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.