MTV VMA producer reveals who he *really* wanted on Sunday night's show — and no, it's not Taylor

Courtesy MTV
By Andrea Dresdale

While the MTV VMA telecast on Sunday was pretty star-studded, with acts like Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey performing, the show's producer revealed which stars he tried and failed to book on the show.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, producer Van Toffler said there were "undoubtedly, absolutely" artists that he wanted on the show, but he just couldn't swing. When asked if Justin Bieber or Taylor Swift were among them, Toffler said that Justin, as well as Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus, were three artists he wished he'd landed.

Toffler said he didn't even try to get Swift because she's "not in cycle" — which is industry speak for actively promoting an album.

"She’s done so many MTV awards when she is in cycle. It just didn’t feel right," he said. "Some people are recording or out of cycle. You pull together the best show you can, and the best of the year."

However, he did want to have a certain superstar collaboration.

"I wanted to have Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks perform together," Toffler said. "So, you know, you shoot for the moon."

Harry and Stevie have performed together several times, both in concert and at industry events like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!