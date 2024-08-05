At Munich concert, Olympics fan Adele stops show to watch women's 100m final

Adele has Olympic fever just like everyone else. She launched her series of concerts in Munich, Germany, on Aug. 2, and at her second show on Aug. 3, she stopped the show so she and the entire audience could watch the women's 100-meter final, live from Paris.

Adele put the video up on the enormous screen in the custom-built venue so the audience could see Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia take the gold, and Team USA's Sha'Carri Richardson nab the silver. In fan-recorded video, Adele, who the previous night said she was rooting for Richardson, says of Alfred, "Let's give her a round of applause! Let's get on with the show. Fantastic, St. Lucia!"

On opening night, Adele can be seen in fan-recorded video telling the audience, "While I was watching world-class athletes, I’d be, like, 'Oh that landing was a bit dodgy, wasn’t it? Oh, her legs weren’t really straight.' Meanwhile, if I tried anything that they do, I’d be dead.”

Adele also praised Simone Biles as "absolutely brilliant." Noting that she'd watched Biles' documentary, she added, "It really is proof that sometimes, if you pay attention and look after your mental health, it really does make you stronger and not weaker."

According to The Mirror, during that first show, Adele also seemed to refer to the rumors that she and her boyfriend Rich Paul are engaged, saying, "What's going on in my personal life? Nothing, because I've been getting ready for this!"

As for the set list, it's similar to the one Adele performs in Las Vegas, but in a different order and with a few changes, like the addition of her cover of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" and her early hit "Chasing Pavements." Her next show is Aug. 9.

