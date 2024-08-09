Music notes: Adele, Ariana Grande and more

Did Adele just officially confirm her engagement to Rich Paul? At her show in Munich Friday night, she responded to a fan's poster that asked "Will you marry me?" "I can't marry you because I'm already getting married," she told the fan.



Ariana Grande has announced a new fragrance collection. LOVENOTES features four unique scents that will each be available in four different parts of the world. Vanilla Suede hits the U.K. Aug. 15, Angels Kiss will be released in Europe on Aug. 19, Pink Woods goes to North America starting Sept. 15 and Pressed Petals is coming soon to Australia. "i am very excited about this opportunity to deliver these little letters of love to my fans all over the world, via scent," Ariana wrote.



Sabrina Carpenter attended Variety's 2024 Power of Young Hollywood party in Santa Monica, California, Thursday night, where she accepted an award as one of this year's Power of Young Hollywood honorees. "I just hope that you guys keep believing in yourselves and dream," she said in her acceptance speech.



Olivia Rodrigo has released a limited-edition vinyl in celebration of the one-year anniversary of "bad idea right?" The light blue vinyl is available while supplies last.

