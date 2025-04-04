Music notes: Alex Warren, 'Wicked' soundtrack and more

Alex Warren has racked up a third week at #1 in the U.K. with his latest single, "Ordinary." And he's also got another song in the U.K. top 10: "Carry You Home," which was a breakthrough hit for him last year in the U.S.

Perhaps to coincide with the recent debut of footage from the second Wicked film, there's a new version of the movie's soundtrack available now, with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and the movie's other stars offering spoken commentary on all the songs.

The Marías have released a new single and video, "Back to Me," as well as a surprise track called "Nobody New." Benny Blanco co-wrote "Nobody New" -- not surprising, considering The Marías are also featured on a track on Benny's new album with Selena Gomez, I Said I Loved You First.

Jessie Murph, who sang on the hit duets "High Road" with Koe Wetzel and "Wild Ones" with Jelly Roll, has a new single out called "Gucci Mane." It interpolates the rapper's classic song "Lemonade," as she sings, "I'm from Alabama, I'm bout 4'11, I got a s***** father and I'd like to go to heaven." In the visualizer, she seen posing naked on a bed with her naughty bits covered up with bills in various denominations.

(Jessie Murph video contains uncensored profanity.)

