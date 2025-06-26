Music notes: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and more

Ariana Grande was "crying" on Thursday -- her 32nd birthday -- over a video some of her fan accounts put together: a compilation of clips of Ari as a little girl, along with a photo montage of fans, set to her song "Twilight Zone." She commented on the post, "oh my heart i am crying no[w] you beautiful beings ! ! ! thank you soo much for taking the time to make this, for your love and for being such a beautiful part of my life ... you all are a tremendous gift and i will love you always, always, always."

More videos have surfaced of the night Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent together at a bar in Nashville, where Travis co-hosted his annual Tight End University summit for NFL tight ends. In a TikTok, the couple can be seen dancing to a remix of Taylor's hit "Shake It Off," singing the song's lyrics to each other while Taylor runs her fingers through Travis' hair. The following night, Taylor sang the same song during a Tight Ends & Friends charity concert; the NFL has posted a few pictures of the moment, with Travis commenting "Turn me up Tay Tay!!!"

The Weeknd has set a new record: He's now the male solo artist who's played the most dates at LA's SoFi Stadium, with seven sold-out dates on his current After Hours Til Dawn tour.

BLACKPINK has released a trailer for their upcoming Deadline World Tour. It starts with ROSÉ at a phone booth in the middle of the desert, followed by the entire group driving down a desert highway in a pink convertible. There are also quick shots focusing on each member. Then we see the convertible broken down, and the group attempting to flag down a truck to pick them up. The tour starts July 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.