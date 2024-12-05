Music Notes: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and more

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have been working together since 2014, when they duetted on the song "Love Me Harder," and they continue to support each other. On his Instagram Story, the Canadian star posted an image of the Wicked teaser poster and wrote, "This was fantastic. Congrats @arianagrande So proud." Ariana posted it on her own Story and wrote, "thank you, my friend."

Miley Cyrus revealed the results of her Spotify Wrapped on her Instagram Story: Her top artist of the year was Britney Spears. Referencing her hit "Party in the U.S.A.," Miley wrote, "A Britney song was literally on ... all year!"

Jelly Roll is the latest artist to be confirmed for the Billboard Music Awards, airing Dec. 12 on FOX and Fire TV Channels and on-demand on Paramount+. He's up for three BBMAs this year, including Top Hard Rock Song for his Falling In Reverse collab "All My Life." He joins previously announced performers Coldplay, Teddy Swims, Tyla and SEVENTEEN.

The video for the 2021 #1 hit "Butter" by BTS has notched 1 billion views on YouTube. The K-pop group's previous entries into YouTube's Billion Views club include "Dynamite," "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey and "DNA."

You'll get your first look at the new season of American Idol when ABC airs a special preview of the show following its airing of the Oscars on March 2. The new season officially premieres March 9, and will feature new judge Carrie Underwood joining Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

And speaking of Ryan Seacrest-hosted shows, Carrie will also headline ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, performing in Times Square on Dec. 31 with, among others, "Murder on the Dance Floor" singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.