Music notes: Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and more

Billie Eilish is the face of Gucci's newest campaign. The brand's latest launch features the Gucci Horsebit 1955, its first bag made using Demetra, its vegan alternative to leather. Gucci posted a promotional video to its socials, which features Billie showing off the collection.

Jessica Alba and Paris Hilton channeled the princess of pop this Halloweekend. Both ladies were inspired by Britney Spears in the "Toxic" music video. Jessica went all out in a recreation of Britney's iconic nude bodysuit and sparkly makeup look, while Paris wore Britney's flight attendant costume.

Major League Baseball announced that Jordin Sparks will perform the national anthem before game three of the World Series on Monday, October 30. The game takes place in Phoenix, Arizona, where the Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Texas Rangers.

Used to have a little, now she has a lot. Jennifer Lopez has sold her former Bel-Air home for $34 million. The 8-acre estate was on the market for eight months before it was purchased by businessman Walter Wang and his wife, Shirley.

It would be cruel to let the music notes go without a Taylor Swift update. "Cruel Summer" is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second week in a row, just one week after it became Taylor's 10th career number one on the chart.

