Music notes: Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Soon, you'll be able to wear Billie Eilish's skin as you play a bad guy in Fortnite. The video game collaboration goes live on April 23 when Billie takes the Fortnite Festival main stage. You'll be able to stream her songs in that mode, while her character skin will be made available in the in-game shop.

Olivia Rodrigo went out for a dinner date with her boyfriend, Louis Partridge, on April 19, People reports. The rare public outing happened in LA after Olivia's surprise Coachella appearance. The singer is now back home after the weekend, posting about her return on Instagram on April 21. "home," she captioned her photos.

Alfred has teamed up with Sabrina Carpenter in support of her new hit single, "Espresso." The coffee house offered a special drink called Sabrina's Vanilla Rose Cold Foam Latte at their LA locations over the weekend, spanning April 19-21. "To celebrate @SabrinaCarpenter's new single, "Espresso," we thought we'd get in on the fun!" Alfred wrote on Instagram.

Zara Larsson has announced a North American tour in support of her new studio album, VENUS. The headlining run starts in Dallas, Texas, on October 27 and ends at New York City's Webster Hall on November 6. Tickets go on sale on April 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

Mariah Carey was joined by surprise guests during her April 20 performance of Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas. Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum took the stage as Mariah performed her hit song "Say Something." They gave Mariah mock glam touch-ups while donning her signature robes.

Rita Ora is set to join the cast of the upcoming thriller He Bled Neon. She joins the film alongside Joe Cole, Marshawn Lynch and Jack O'Connell, Deadline reports.

