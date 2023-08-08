Music notes: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and more

The collab fans were waiting for finally happened over the weekend. Billie Eilish surprised the crowd at Montreal's Osheaga Festival on Saturday by bringing out Armani White to sing his viral hit "Billie Eilish." Armani couldn't get over the crowd's response, writing on social media, "I have never heard that many people scream in my f****** life hahaha Billie Eilish has an army!!"



Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldaña were among the famous faces having a blast at Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour show in Los Angeles. Tiffany shared a video on Instagram Monday of them dancing and cheering Taylor on. "I'm a Swiftie," she says in the clip. "Not everybody knows that about me but I'm a Swiftie ... My voice going to be gone tomorrow."

Lauren Daigle is set to debut new music Tuesday night at an intimate show at Nashville's legendary Bluebird Café. You can tune in to the livestream of the concert starting at 6 p.m. CT on Lauren's official YouTube page.

