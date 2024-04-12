Music Notes: Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Bruno Mars has sold out both of his grand opening performances at LA's new concert venue, Intuit Dome. He'll be the first artist to perform at the dome with back-to-back shows on August 15 and 16. Bruno said in a statement, "I moved to Inglewood, California when I was 18 years old in hopes one day I could write a song that would allow me to perform all over the world. Opening up this arena is a full circle moment, and I can't wait to celebrate the city that's become my second home, Los Angeles."

Sabrina Carpenter has released the video for her new single, "Espresso." Sabrina suns herself in a lakeside setting as cabana boys massage her, paint her toes and oil her up with suntan lotion. However, at the end she gets arrested for pushing a guy off a boat and stealing his wallet.

If you missed Argylle, Dua Lipa's dramatic movie debut, in theaters, you can now watch the star-studded film with an AppleTV+ subscription. Dua plays a glamorous villain, La Grange, who goes after Argylle, a spy played by Henry Cavill. The movie also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, John Cena and more.

Co-Op Live, a new 23,500-capacity concert venue opening Manchester, England, counts Harry Styles among its investors. And in addition to his money, the developers wanted his input. The general manager tells Billboard that Harry was asked what, as an artist, matters to him most in a concert venue, and Harry's answer was the fan experience. As a result, the venue won't have any lit-up advertising during shows and features tiered seating that brings fans closer than usual to the stage, plus beverage holders at every seat.

