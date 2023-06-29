Music notes: BTS' Jung Kook, Olivia Rodrigo and more

BTS' Jung Kook is ready to share new music with fans. The K-pop star is set to drop the new solo single "Seven" on July 14. The tune, described as a "fun summer song," is Jung Kook's first official global solo debut.

Olivia Rodrigo just gave fans a look at an alternative album cover for her upcoming sophomore release, GUTS, which drops September 8. The cover is for the Target exclusive vinyl release of the album and features Rodrigo lying in a purple-hued room, wearing a black sweater and black Converse. The Target exclusive is available for preorder now. The standard copy of GUTS is also bathed in purple, but features a closeup of Olivia's face, with rings on her fingers that spell out GUTS.

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans a little update about her next album. The singer posted a photo of herself in front of a backdrop that reads This Is Me...Now, the title of her next record, adding in the caption, "Album delivery day." So far there's no word on when the record will actually drop. The album appears to be a follow-up to her 2002 release, This Is Me…Then, which was inspired by her previous relationship with now-husband Ben Affleck.

Kelly Clarkson has shared video on Instagram of another New York City flash mob that helped promote her new album, chemistry. The latest clip sees Kelly and her backup singers performing the tune "mine" in a New York subway station. Previous flash mobs saw her performing "lighthouse" and "down to you" at various locations in the Big Apple.

