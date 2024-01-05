Music notes: BTS, Noah Kahan and more

While the members of BTS are completing their mandatory military service, ARMY can still read about their boys in a new manga comic book from Tidalwave Productions. Available January 10, the 22-page comic is being issued in digital, softcover and hardcover editions. The story details the group's journey, including their transition to the military.

Noah Kahan has the first official #1 of 2024 — "Stick Season," the title track of the Vermont native's hit album, tops the Official UK Singles Chart. The song was originally released in July 2022. On X, formerly Twitter, Noah wrote, "Number one. Played my first show in London 6 years ago for 77 people. Look at us now."

Lil Nas X slammed People after it published an article incorrectly identifying his mother. While his father, Robert Stafford, has attended events with Lil Nas X in the past, the identify of his mother has never been publicly revealed. In a since-archived article published Thursday, People claimed her name is Shawnita Hathaway. Lil Nas X responded on X: "yall just be creating people. cuz who the hell is shawnita hathaway."

Taylor Swift's bestie Antoni Porowski is a Traylor shipper, and he's not afraid of showing it. The Queer Eye host posted an Instagram carousel with pictures from a beach vacation on Thursday. In the first photo, Antoni poses with a red hat that has the phrase "karma is the guy on The Chiefs" embroidered on the side above the number 87. The sold-out hat is actually merch for Ray's Bar, an NYC hot spot owned by actors Nicholas Braun and Justin Theroux, and sold for $60.

