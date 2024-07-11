Music notes: BTS, Kylie Minogue and more

Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue has dropped a collaboration with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo: a dance floor-ready song called "My Oh My."

Artemas, the British artist who broke out earlier this year with his viral hit "i like the way you kiss me," has released a new mixtape called yustyna. Artemas says of the 15-track project, "It's intentionally divisive. You'll either find it sexy or vulgar." He'll kick off a global headline tour Aug. 12 in Latvia; it hits North America Oct. 1 in Chicago.

BTS' Jung Kook has announced an upcoming project called I Am Still, which is coming soon to theaters. The band's official X account shared that the film is headed to the big screen on Thursday, posting a simple graphic with the movie's title. "Coming Soon to Cinemas!" it tweeted with the graphic.

