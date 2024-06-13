Music notes: BTS, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Jin from BTS made his first official appearance after completing his military obligation. The singer attended 2024 BTS FESTA Thursday, an annual festival to celebrate the anniversary of the band's debut. Jin also took the time to personally meet over 1,000 fans in person during the festival's Jin's Greetings event.

Sabrina Carpenter will appear in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge on June 18. "she's working late... because she's in the live lounge!!" BBC Radio 1 wrote on Instagram. "listen live on 18th June on @bbcsounds."

It seems Taylor Swift is a fan of Olivia Newton-John. While out for dinner with her crew of famous friends on Tuesday night, including Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss and Lena Dunham, Taylor sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from Grease. An insider said, "They were all singing it on this balcony. It was really loud! They were in the club from around 8:30 p.m. [local time] to past midnight. So they all had a good time," People reports. "Taylor was fully making sure all her guests were taken care of and really well looked after."

