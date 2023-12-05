Music notes: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and more

More members of BTS are getting ready to set out on their mandatory South Korean military service. RM, V, Jimin and Jung Kook are about to start their stint in the nation's army, according to their agency, BIGHIT Music. "We ask that you only give a warm send-off and encouragement to RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook with your heart," BIGHIT Music's statement read.

Speaking of BTS, member Jin thanked his fans for wishing him a happy 31st birthday on Monday. The singer, who has spent almost a full year in the South Korean army, expressed his thanks in a post on Weverse. "Even though I can't be with you physically, please know that I am having a good time with you in my heart," Jin wrote.

Jake Johnson is a Livie! The actor, who played Nick Miller on New Girl, recently recalled working with a young Olivia Rodrigo when she appeared on an episode of the sitcom. "My kids and I watched Bizaardvark after that and I remember being like, 'I knew that f****** kid was good!'" Jake told Rolling Stone. "And when she really blew up, I've gotten really into her albums because I've got 10-year-old girls so I've heard 'em all, I was like, 'What a blast!'"

You can celebrate 10 years of Lady Gaga's ARTPOP with an exclusive anniversary DVD, available only at a pop-up shop in Tokyo, Japan. The DVD includes rare footage that gives fans a look at Lady Gaga's trips to Japan during the ARTPOP era, including her engagement with her fans and the Japanese media. The pop-up shop is open now at the Universal Music Store Harajuku in Shibuya, Japan, but only for a limited time. It closes December 10.

