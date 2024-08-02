Music notes: Chappell Roan, Kesha and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Chappell Roan dedicated her song "My Kink Is Karma" to an ex before she performed it for the Lollapalooza crowd in Chicago on Thursday. "I dedicate this song to my ex who was bragging that they dated me at the bar in my hometown," Chappell said in fan-recorded video. "This is a message for your fiancée: You should break up!" The moment came toward the end of Chappell's 13-track set, which she performed dressed in a wrestling bodysuit and a Luchador mask.

Speaking of Lollapalooza, Kesha also performed at the music festival on Thursday, where she said the fake knife prop she uses while performing her song "Backstabber" was switched out for an actual utensil without her knowledge. "Sooooo apparently the prop knife went missing and they replaced it with a real butcher knife stolen from the kitchen. and I didn't know. till now," Kesha wrote on X. "so watch that again...."

Ticketmaster posted a new date to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour to its website on Friday, but it was quickly taken down minutes after it appeared. The additional show was for Nov. 24 in Toronto, Canada. Before it was deleted, Ticketmaster's site showed a map of the arena and said, "On sale date and time are in the works - please check back!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!