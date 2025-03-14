Music notes: Chappell Roan, Andy Grammer and more

Chappell Roan just released her new song "The Giver," but one of her previous hits, "HOT TO GO!," is soundtracking the new trailer for Freakier Friday, the sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. In the movie, Lohan's Anna and Curtis' Tess swap bodies with Anna's daughter Harper and her future stepdaughter, Lily.

Andy Grammer has announced the April 25 release of an acoustic EP called The Friends and Family Sessions, in which he's reimagined his previously released songs. He writes on Instagram, "Stripping it all back for this acoustic version let me dive even deeper into the heart of these songs — letting the lyrics, melodies, and raw emotion stand even more on their own." Two songs from the project -- "Fresh Eyes" and "Save a Spot in the Back for Me" -- are out now.

Niall Horan's next album is on the way. Appearing on Golf Pass, he was asked, "What's the number one thing you're currently working on or excited about for the future?" He replied, "I am literally, this week, just about to sit down and I've been, like, accumulating some ideas but I'm going to sit down and start writing my next album. That's an exclusive, I'm working on a new album, guys."

Teddy Swims' girlfriend Raiche, who's expecting the couple's first child, is also a singer/songwriter. She's released a new song called "Girls a Gun," which she says she wrote "when I was done with being pushed around." She has an EP coming this spring as well; the baby is due in June.

("Girls a Gun" video contains uncensored profanity.)

