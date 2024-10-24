Music notes: Charli XCX, Taylor Swift and more

They were everywhere, they're so Julia. Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's Sweat Tour ended Wednesday night in Seattle, Washington. To celebrate, Troye was the lucky person selected to perform the "Apple" dance on camera during the show. He even wore a green Brat shirt to mark the occasion, which Charli shared in a video on her Instagram Story.

It may be hard to believe, but Taylor Swift turned 18 years old on Thursday. Not the global pop superstar, but rather her self-titled debut album. "When you think happiness, we hope you think #18YearsofTaylorSwift. Thank you for standing by her side all these eras," Taylor Nation wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of one of Taylor's first-ever concerts with only a few people in the audience.

Halsey's new album, The Great Impersonator, releases Thursday at midnight. This means she's just finished dressing up as the 18 people who inspired the record. For the last day of this project, Halsey is honoring Marilyn Monroe, "the most impersonated woman in history," as she wrote on Instagram. "A woman who eventually had to impersonate herself, day after day; asking the question 'Want to see me become her?'"

Rita Ora has been tapped to host the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards. She'll become the show's first-ever three-time host when she works the event, which takes place on Nov. 10.

