Music notes: Charli XCX, Ariana Grande and more

Her twisted humor makes us laugh so often. Sabrina Carpenter wants us to know she's aware of the speculation that she wears a wig while onstage during the Short n' Sweet tour. The pop star reposted a video comedian Megan Stalter made poking fun at the discourse about her hair, showing she's in on the joke. "Babe, babe, I can't tell if she's wearing a hair piece," Stalter says in the clip. "No, I can't tell if its a wig or a hair piece."

Charli XCX seems to have gotten bit by the acting bug. The pop star snuck away to Poland for a few weeks during her Brat summer to shoot a film with playwright and actor Jeremy O. Harris, Variety reports. The movie, called ERUPCJA, was directed by Pete Ohs and marks Charli's fifth upcoming acting project.

Ariana Grande released the final video in her Eternal Sunshine Live Versions series on Monday. For the last song in the series celebrating seven months of her seventh album, Ariana released the live version of "imperfect for you." She took to her Instagram Story to discuss the end of the project. "Last but not least :')! (One of my favorites)," Ariana wrote. "Hope you've enjoyed these Eternal Sunshine Live Versions as much as we loved making them for you ... love you all so."

