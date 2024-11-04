Music notes: Charli XCX, Britney Spears and more

Charli XCX has just landed another acting gig. The Brat hitmaker is joining Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy in Sacrifice. The film, which is shooting now in Greece and Bulgaria, is the first English-language movie from director Romain Gavras. While Charli's role is unknown, the film is loosely inspired by the story of Joan of Arc and follows a woman, played by Taylor-Joy, on a mission to save the world.

It's the "Bar Song" against the world at this point. Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" is back at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 16th nonconsecutive week. This matches the longest reign of the 2020s, Morgan Wallen's "Last Night," which reigned with 16 weeks in 2023.

Britney Spears is launching her own jewelry line. The pop star made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Sunday. "My first jewelry line coming soon !!! Delicate extremely different and one of a kind pieces !!! I'm so excited !!! Realizing how cool it is to be an artist that can be passionate in so many different ways !!! B Tiny coming soon," Britney wrote. "Girls you're gonna f****** love it !!!"

Noah Kahan is headed to Hyde Park. The singer will headline Hyde Park London in summer 2025, with special guest Gracie Abrams. "LONDON! An absolute honor to announce that I'll be headlining Hyde Park (!!!) next summer and my dawg @gracieabrams is gonna be joining me!!" Noah wrote on Instagram on Monday.

